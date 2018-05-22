2018 World Cup: Nigeria preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

One of the most entertaining nations at the World Cup will be Nigeria, who play with flair, emotion and heart, all which capitvate fans around the world. This edition of the Super Eagles has some veterans to lead this team's young generation, and there's quality there from the young guys for the team to make a run to the knockout stage.

The Super Eagles may be Africa's best team at the 2018 World Cup. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Six

Best finish: Round of 16 (3X)

Last World Cup: 2014

Group D





GP W D L GD PTS Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 16 - vs. Croatia at 3 p.m. ET on FS1

June 21 - vs. Iceland at 11 a.m. ET on FOX

June 26 - vs. Argentina at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United).

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag), Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes), William Ekong (Bursaspor), Leon Balogun (Mainz), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa), Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Uche Agbo (Standard Liege), Joel Obi (Torino), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Moses Simon (Gent), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars); Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).

Best Player

John Obi Mikel. The former Chelsea midfielder is the captain and at 31 years of age, he's top years are winding down. He's been playing in China but is still performing at a good level. He's good on the ball, not afraid to get dirty and will be key to Nigeria quickly going on the attack.

Player to watch

Victor Moses. The Chelsea midfielder is fast, works really hard and knows how to make an impact. He can get down the wing, cut inside and plays well with strikers to combine for one-twos. He's somebody who could really shine this summer and help Nigeria get through.

Outlook

If this were any other group, I'd like their chances to move on. But having to go up against Argentina, Iceland and Croatia, it's going to be tough sledding. Playing Argentina last gives them the opportunity to clinch a spot before even playing that game, but you have to feel they'll need at least a draw against Croatia in the opener to have a chance. This is a borderline round of 16 teams.