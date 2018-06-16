2018 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Croatia odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Croatia and Nigeria cap off Saturday's four-game slate at the 2018 World Cup. Both teams will be looking to secure a positive result in hopes of advancing past the Group Stage. Croatia enters Saturday's 3:00 p.m. ET match as a -110 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to wager $110 on a Croatian victory to win $100. Nigeria is at +400 (risk $100 to win $400), while a draw is +265. The Over-Under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.



The Dutch-American commentator boasts an incomparable soccer background -- assistant coach and chief international scout for the U.S. men's national team, MLS coach of the year and head coach of the U.S. men's Under-20 team among them.







Rongen is leaning toward the Over on 2.5 goals for Nigeria-Croatia.



Rongen knows these two teams are in the same group with powerhouse Argentina, along with "just a dream to be here" Iceland. That means this particular matchup could go a long way in determining which team has the better chance of advancing to the World Cup knockout stage.



Croatia enters the 2018 World Cup with high expectations and boasts a team filled with talented players. The Croatians are led by Real Madrid's Luka Modric, who can make an instant impact any time he is on the ball. He's a central midfielder who finds his teammates with pinpoint accuracy.



Croatia enters its opening 2018 World Cup match having won two of its last three friendlies, with its lone loss coming at the hands of Brazil, who is the favorite to win in Russia 2018.



Nigeria enters the World Cup on a five-game winless streak. Their final tune-up was a lackluster 1-0 loss to the Czech Republic on June 6, a team that didn't qualify for the World Cup.



This is the seventh World Cup bid for Nigeria, historically one of Africa's top teams and a Round-of-16 entrant three times.



Nigeria's team features several players from the Premier League, plus captain John Obi, a former Chelsea midfielder now in China. Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi and three players from Leicester City are featured.



