2018 World Cup odds and predictions: Advanced computer model picks every group winner

The 2018 World Cup has brought us late winners, thrilling finishes and upsets since the opening whistle. Thirty-two teams entered this summer's tournament with the hopes of lifting the trophy on July 15. However, that number will be cut down to just 16 by Thursday afternoon. In addition to betting on an overall winner in Russia, bettors can place wagers on the winner of each group at the 2018 World Cup. For instance, Brazil is a -300 favorite to win Group E, meaning it would take a $300 bet on the Brazilians to win their group to return $100.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite failing to secure three points in its opening match against Switzerland. The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw after being up 1-0 thanks to Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal.



Sumpter isn't panicking despite Brazil only securing a point in its first game. Brazil shut out Costa Rica in game No. 2 and is unbeaten in its last 14 World Cup group games, winning 11 and drawing three. And the Brazilians have finished on top of their group in every World Cup appearance since 1982. Look for the Brazilians to secure the top spot in Group E despite drawing their opening match.

Sumpter also loves Mexico to top Group F. Sportsbooks now list Mexico at -275 odds to win Group F over Germany (+350) and Sweden (+500).

Mexico opened its World Cup campaign with a stunning 1-0 victory over defending champions Germany. And despite winning its first two matches in Russia, Mexico still needs a positive result against Sweden to guarantee its place on top of Group F.

Mexico enters its final match looking to make history. El Tri has never won three consecutive games at the World Cup and will become the first CONCACAF team to achieve that feat in World Cup history with a win over Sweden.

Sumpter also is eyeing three teams with World Cup outright odds of 20-1 or longer to win their groups. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Group A

Russia -160

Uruguay +135



Group B

Spain -160

Portugal +150

Iran +2500



Group C

France -500

Denmark +350



Group D

Croatia -20000

Nigeria +3300



Group E

Brazil -300

Switzerland +275

Serbia +1400



Group F

Mexico -275

Germany +350

Sweden +500



Group G

England -150

Belgium +115



Group H

Japan +135

Colombia +185

Senegal +225