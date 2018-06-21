2018 World Cup odds and predictions: Proven computer model picks who wins every group

It's been a tough start to the 2018 World Cup for several odds-on favorites to win it all. Brazil, Germany and Argentina all failed to secure three-points in their opening matches. Now, each of these World Cup favorites faces an important must-win game in the next round of the Group Stage. Even though the World Cup is in full swing, bettors can still place wagers on the winner of each group. For instance, Brazil is a -350 favorite to win Group E, meaning it would take a $350 bet on the Brazilians to win their group to return $100.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite failing to secure three points in its opening match against Switzerland. The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw after being up 1-0 thanks to Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal.



Sumpter isn't panicking despite Brazil only securing a point in its first game. Brazil is unbeaten in its last 13 World Cup group games, winning 10 and drawing three. And the Brazilians have finished on top of their group in every World Cup appearance since 1982. Look for the Brazilians to secure the top spot in Group E despite drawing their opening match.

Sumpter also loves tiny Senegal to win Group H. Senegal stunned Poland 2-1 Tuesday, demoralizing the world's eighth-ranked team with its speed and capitalizing on the Poles' shoddy defense.



The result was no fluke. Sportsbooks now list Senegal as the even-money Group H favorite ahead of Japan (2-1), Colombia (5-1) and Poland (8-1). The Lions of Teranga also moved from 200-1 to 80-1 to hoist the World Cup trophy.



While Japan also pulled off a stunning opener, knocking off Colombia 2-1, the South Americans had to play one man down for 84 minutes after Carlos Sanchez's red card.



Senegal boasts European-based stars like Sadio Mane (Liverpool), who had 20 goals in the Premier League last season. He didn't make a big impact in the opener, but that is bound to change soon.



Sumpter also is eyeing two other teams with World Cup outright odds of longer than 30-1 to win their groups. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Group A

Uruguay -175

Russia +150

Egypt +3300

Saudi Arabia +20000



Group B

Spain -155

Portugal +170

Iran +1200

Morocco +5000



Group C

France -325

Denmark +500

Peru +2200

Australia +6600



Group D

Croatia -105

Argentina +125

Iceland +900

Nigeria +5000



Group E

Brazil -180

Serbia +350

Switzerland +425

Costa Rica +6600



Group F

Mexico -160

Germany +300

Sweden +425

South Korea +5000



Group G

Belgium -175

England +140

Tunisia +10000

Panama +15000



Group H

Colombia +120

Poland +180

Senegal +500

Japan +700