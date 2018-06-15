2018 World Cup odds and predictions: Proven computer model picks winners of each group

A total of 32 countries are vying for the title in the 2018 World Cup. Russia dominated Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match on Thursday, and Friday's games feature two of the world's top 10 teams when Spain and Portugal square off in their Group B opener. If any team wants to be crowned World Cup champions, they will first need to escape the Group Stage. In addition to picking an overall winner at the World Cup, bettors can wager on the results of all eight 2018 World Cup groups. And even though the World Cup 2018 has started, you can still wager at many books. For example, France is a -300 favorite to win Group C, meaning it would take a $300 bet on the French to win their group to return $100.



European soccer expert David Sumpter



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Now, the Soccerbot has computed each country's true probability of winning its group at the World Cup 2018.



We can tell you Brazil has the highest probability to advance out of Group E despite losing defender Dani Alves to a knee injury. The 35-year-old, who has made 107 appearances for the Brazilian National Team, was injured while playing for PSG in the Coupe de France final.



Another team the model is all over to win its group: Belgium, which has a 52.4 percent chance of topping Group G.



Belgium boasts one of the most talented squads in the 2018 World Cup field. Belgium's attack, spearheaded by a trio of Premier League playmakers in Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, scored 43 goals in qualification. De Bruyne can score, but he can also create opportunities for his teammates, recording a season-high 16 assists with Manchester City last season.

England (40.8 percent) is another team to watch, but ultimately the star power of Belgium will be too much to overcome.

Sumpter's model also says two countries with World Cup outright odds of longer than 25-1 will advance past the group stage. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins each group at the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots have the best chance to shock the world and advance to the Round of 16?



Group A

Uruguay -110

Russia +160

Egypt +500

Saudi Arabia +4000



Group B

Spain -220

Portugal +220

Morocco +1600

Iran +4000



Group C

France -425

Denmark +550

Peru +1000

Australia +2000



Group D

Argentina -200

Croatia +250

Nigeria +1200

Iceland +1200



Group E

Brazil -450

Switzerland +700

Serbia +800

Costa Rica +2000



Group F

Germany -325

Mexico +500

Sweden +700

South Korea +2000



Group G

Belgium -140

England +120

Tunisia +2200

Panama +4000



Group H

Colombia +120

Poland +180

Senegal +500

Japan +700