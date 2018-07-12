2018 World Cup odds, lines: Belgium favored in third-place match over England

The odds are already out for the 2018 World Cup final of France vs. Croatia on Sunday, but don't forget that there is also a game on Saturday. Belgium and England face off in the third-place match after losing in the semifinals. But who is the favorite?

According to Westgate, here are the odds:

Odds to win third place

England: +115



+115 Belgium: -135



Belgium vs. England line

For 90 minutes plus injury time:

England: +200



+200 Belgium: +130



+130 Draw: +250



A $100 bet on England would net you a $200 profit if they were to win in regulation, but keep in mind that England just played an extra 30 minutes and has a day's less rest. Belgium seems like the safer play, with $100 on the more talented, fresher team netting you $130. But if you like Belgium to win, the safest play could just be on Belgium -135 to finish in third place regardless of the 90-minute result.

Overall, it's not a surprise Belgium is favored, as it has looked like the better team in this tournament and has more talent. But I wonder if we are going to get the game we wanted during the group stage of England's stars against Belgium's stars. The two teams played in the final group stage match with reserves, with Belgium winning 1-0 and earning placement into the tougher side of the knockout bracket as a result.

This time around, we could see the stars play, or we could see some more reserves to get some guys some minutes, and that makes picking here difficult.

We'll have to see how the teams look when starting lineups post, but for a second time this cup, Belgium is the favorite against England and should continue to be, unless Belgium rests its stars and England players its big boys.

