2018 World Cup odds, picks: Lionel Messi, Neymar, Antoine Griezmann favored to win Golden Boot

The player who scores the most goals at the World Cup finals is awarded the Golden Boot. A key point worth considering when placing your bets is that only once in the history of the World Cup has the Golden Boot winner come from a side that didn't make it past the group stages. Argentina's Lionel Messi is currently the Vegas favorite at 8-1 to score the most goals in Russia, followed closely by France's Antoine Griezmann at 9-1 and Brazil's Neymar at 10-1.

Before you place your bet on who wins the Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what Sergio Gonzalez has to say.



Gonzalez is the managing editor for CBS Sports Soccer and correctly called Liverpool advancing to the Champions League final for the first time since 2007 after the group stage. Liverpool was able to advance to the final thanks in part to prolific goal-scorer Mohamed Salah, who had more than 40 goals in his debut campaign with the Reds. Gonzalez has his finger on the pulse of players who can score at will.



Now with the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 just around the corner, Gonzalez has locked in his selection for the 2018 Golden Boot award winner.

We can tell you Gonzalez is fading Antoine Griezmann, the Euro 2016 Golden Boot winner.

Griezmann scored six times when leading France to the final of Euro 2016. He was also in brilliant form for Atletico Madrid last season, scoring 29 goals across all competitions, including an impressive two-goal performance against Marseille in the Europa League final.

Many believe France has the talent to make a deep run in Russia, and it's not surprising that 18 recipients of the Golden Boot award have played for a team that finished either first, second or third.



However, history doesn't favor Griezmann taking home the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup. Nineteen players have been Golden Boot winners in their debut tournaments, including the two most recent holders -- James Rodríguez and Thomas Müller.



So who wins the Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup? Check out the odds below



Lionel Messi 8-1

Antoine Griezmann 9-1

Neymar 10-1

Cristiano Ronaldo 14-1

Timo Werner 14-1

Harry Kane 16-1

Romelu Lukaku 16-1

Gabriel Jesus 16-1

Thomas Muller 20-1

Luis Suarez 20-1

Sergio Aguero 25-1

Edinson Cavani 25-1

Robert Lewandowski 25-1

Kylian Mbappe 25-1

Diego Costa 25-1