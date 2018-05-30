2018 World Cup odds, picks, predictions: Advanced computer model reveals best bets

The 21st edition of the World Cup will kick off June 14 when host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. Defending champions Germany is the 2018 World Cup favorite at 7-2 in the latest odds, followed closely by Brazil at 4-1 and France and Spain at 6-1. Before you make your picks on which country will hoist the trophy at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 World Cup: Reigning European champions Portugal, a team currently ranked No. 4 in the FIFA World Rankings, has the eighth best chance to win the World Cup at 3.8 percent.

Portugal captured its first major tournament title after defeating France 1-0 in the final of Euro 2016. Though Portugal won the tournament, it did so by winning only one match in regulation. However, Portugal is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or award in four of the past five seasons.

Ronaldo's final opportunity to lead his country to the ultimate prize will begin with a highly anticipated matchup against Spain. The result of Portugal's opening match will most likely go a long way in deciding who will win Group B.

Also, the model says two teams with odds of 40-1 or longer have a shot to win the World Cup title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Germany 7-2

Brazil 4-1

France 6-1

Spain 6-1

Argentina 13-2

Belgium 10-1

England 20-1

Portugal 20-1

Uruguay 30-1

Colombia 40-1

Russia 40-1

Croatia 40-1

Poland 40-1

Mexico 50-1

Denmark 100-1

Switzerland 100-1

Sweden 150-1

Serbia 200-1

Senegal 200-1

Egypt 200-1

Iceland 200-1

Peru 200-1

Nigeria 150-1

Japan 300-1

Costa Rica 300-1

Australia 500-1

Morocco 500-1

Iran 500-1

South Korea 500-1

Tunisia 500-1

Panama 1000-1

Saudi Arabia 1000-1