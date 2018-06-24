2018 World Cup odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks which country wins every group

The final group stage matches of the 2018 World Cup kick off on Monday at 10 a.m. ET. Multiple favorites need positive results in their final game in order to move on to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage. It's setting up for a dramatic finish and fans can still place bets on the winners of each group heading into the final matches. For example, Russia is a -160 favorite to win Group A, meaning it would take a $160 bet on the Russians to win their group to return $100.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite failing to secure three points in its opening match against Switzerland. The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw after being up 1-0 thanks to Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal.



Sumpter isn't panicking despite Brazil only securing a point in its first game. Brazil shut out Costa Rica in game No. 2 and is unbeaten in its last 14 World Cup group games, winning 11 and drawing three. And the Brazilians have finished on top of their group in every World Cup appearance since 1982. Look for the Brazilians to secure the top spot in Group E despite drawing their opening match.

Sumpter also loves Spain to top Group B. Sportsbooks now list Spain at -160 World Cup odds to win Group B over Portugal, which sits at +150. Spain will face Morocco on Monday at 2 p.m. ET, while Portugal battles Iran in a marquee match at the same time.



Spain opened its 2018 World Cup with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Portugal. The Spaniards followed up that performance with a one-goal victory over a dangerous Iranian team. Spanish striker Diego Costa scored in both matches, becoming just the third Spanish player to score three goals in the first two games at a World Cup.

La Roja enters Monday's match against Morocco having won three of its last four World Cup matches against African opponents, scoring 11 goals during that span. And Spain has won its final group game in each of the last eight World Cups.



Sumpter also is eyeing three teams with World Cup outright odds of longer than 30-1 to win their groups. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Group A

Russia -160

Uruguay +135

Egypt +3300

Saudi Arabia +20000



Group B

Spain -160

Portugal +150

Iran +2500

Morocco +5000



Group C

France -450

Denmark +325

Peru +2200

Australia +6600



Group D

Off board



Group E

Brazil -300

Serbia +400

Switzerland +550

Costa Rica +6600



Group F

Mexico -155

Germany +300

Sweden +400

South Korea +7500



Group G

Belgium -175

England +140

Tunisia +10000

Panama +15000



Group H

Senegal +110

Japan +200

Colombia +550

Poland +800