2018 World Cup odds: Predictions, picks, betting lines, countries to avoid from proven model

The Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup ends Tuesday. We've seen several heavy-hitters go home in the first round of the knockout stage at Russia 2018, including Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain's Andres Iniesta. The latest 2018 World Cup odds with 10 teams remaining reveal Brazil as the favorite to hoist the trophy at 11-4. France (15-4) and Belgium (11-2) round out the top three teams with the best 2018 World Cup odds to win it all. Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks on which nation will be hoist the trophy in Russia, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



In the group stages, Soccerbot already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds to win, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all. And you can find out who to target and who to fade only at SportsLine.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage: Uruguay, which has won every game at the 2018 World Cup, fails to make the semifinals.



Uruguay was the only team at the 2018 World Cup to win all of its group stage matches without conceding a goal. The Uruguayans were the first team to pull off that feat since Argentina in 1998.



Uruguay also looked sharp in its Round of 16 victory over Portugal. Edinson Cavani led the Uruguayans past Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal with two goals before being subbed off due to a calf injury.

Cavani and teammate Luis Suarez are one of the deadliest duos in the 2018 World Cup. They scored a combined 71 goals last season for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. However, Uruguay could be without Cavani against France on Friday in the quarterfinals if he's unable to recover from his injury.



Despite Uruguay's impressive form entering the quarterfinals at the 2018 World Cup, the model says it won't reach the semifinals. Uruguay has only progressed to the semifinals once (2010) at the World Cup since the format was changed in 1982.



The model also says several top-tier favorites have less than a 15 percent chance of winning it all. Anyone who backs them could be in for a disastrous finish to the 2018 World Cup.

So which team has the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup? And which long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup, all from a European football expert whose model returned an 1,800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.



Brazil 11-4

France 15-4

Belgium 11-2

Croatia 6-1

England 6-1

Uruguay 12-1

Colombia 20-1

Russia 20-1

Switzerland 33-1

Sweden 40-1