2018 World Cup odds: Predictions, picks, lines, and countries to fade from proven model

The 2018 World Cup Round of 16 kicks off Saturday when France takes on Argentina at 10 a.m. ET. Brazil enters the knockout stage as the 2018 World Cup favorites to hoist to trophy at 3-1. Neymar and Co. are followed closely by Spain at 4-1, Belgium at 6-1 and England at 7-1. Seven squads are going off at 12-1 World Cup odds or lower. Before you make your World Cup picks on which nation will be crowned champion in Russia, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



In the group stages, Soccerbot already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at Russia 2018: Portugal, the defending European champion, has just a 4.51 percent chance of winning it all.



Portugal opened its 2018 World Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Spain. Portugal managed to advance as the second-place team out of Group B thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliance. Ronaldo has scored four goals so far in the World Cup 2018, just one off the race for the golden boot.



However, the model isn't high on Portugal's chances going forward. That's because Portugal has an extremely tough path forward in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage that begins with a matchup against Uruguay in the Round of 16. Uruguay was the only team at the 2018 World Cup to win all of its group stage matches without conceding a goal.

Vegas thinks Argentina-Portugal will be a nail-biter as well. Uruguay is +180 to advance (bet $100 to risk $180), while Portugal is virtually identical at +190.

Brazil 3-1

Spain 4-1

Belgium 13-2

France 8-1

England 8-1

Croatia 12-1

Argentina 12-1

Uruguay 20-1

Portugal 25-1

Colombia 30-1

Mexico 30-1

Switzerland 40-1

Russia 60-1

Sweden 80-1

Denmark 80-1

Japan 250-1