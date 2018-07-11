2018 World Cup odds: Predictions, picks, lines from proven model for France-Croatia, England-Belgium

After nearly a month of shocking endings and huge upsets, the 2018 World Cup is down to two teams. Several favorites such as Germany, Brazil and Spain made early exits, leaving France and a surprising Croatia squad as the last two nations standing. With a thrilling final set for Sunday and a third-place game between England and Belgium set for Saturday, sportsbooks have updated their 2018 World Cup odds.

In the 2018 World Cup final, France is -210 to win it all (risk $210 to win $100) over Croatia (+175), while Belgium is a -135 favorite in the third-place game over England (+115). Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you'll want to check out what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot has been dialed-in during the World Cup knockout stage, strongly recommending Croatia as an underdog at +135 against England in the semifinals. The result: Croatia stamped its ticket to the Russia 2018 final with a thrilling 2-1 victory.



It also correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups. Those are just a few of its correct calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds heading into the finals, Sumpter's model has revealed both country's exact probability of winning it all.



We can tell you that the model is calling for a low-scoring match in the 2018 World Cup final, saying it goes Under 2.5 goals.



That's because both defenses have been formidable in the 2018 World Cup. France blanked Uruguay and Belgium in the last two rounds, while Croatia held Harry Kane, the tournament's leading goal-scorer, at bay in a 2-1 victory over England in the semifinals.



France has a pair of big-time players in Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann on its side, but Croatia counters with Real Madrid star Luka Modric, a 32-year-old forward who is one of the most talented players in this tournament.



The second-smallest nation ever to make the finals, and one of the biggest Cinderella stories in recent World Cup history, Croatia is looking to make a statement on this international stage.



The model has taken all this into account and identified which team you should fade and which team has all the value to win it all. It also has a strong take on the third-place game.



2018 World Cup final odds to win outright:

France -210

Croatia +175

2018 World Cup third-place game odds to win outright:

Belgium -135

England +115