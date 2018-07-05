2018 World Cup odds: Strong picks and predictions from model that's nailed knockout stage

The 2018 World Cup started three weeks ago with 32 teams. Now, just eight remain as the quarterfinals of the World Cup 2018 gets underway on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. A surprising Round of 16 shook up the 2018 World Cup odds, with Brazil entering the final eight as the favorite at 11-4. But there are plenty of other serious contenders with Belgium, France and England all going off at 4-1. Plenty of formidable nations and major stars have already gone home, so anything can happen in Russia 2018. Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks for the rest of the tournament, you'll want to see who European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

The Soccerbot is destroying the World Cup knockout stage: On Monday, it was all over Brazil and Belgium to win in regulation, and on Sunday, it correctly predicted draws for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225). Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls in both rounds. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, with sportsbooks updating their 2018 World Cup odds to win heading into the quarterfinals, Sumpter's model has revealed every country's exact probability of winning it all. And you can find out who to target and who to fade only at SportsLine.

One huge surprise the model is calling for in the 2018 World Cup: Uruguay, going off with 14-1 odds, has a strong 13.1 percent chance of winning it all, far better than their odds imply. The South American nation is a team to target in the Round of 8.

That's because Uruguay's defense gives it a chance against even the most powerful opponents in the 2018 World Cup. Uruguay wasn't scored on as it swept through Group A play against Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. Then, it gave up just one goal to Portugal in the Round of 16 despite losing the time of possession battle, 68 percent to 32 percent.



Some are fading Uruguay because of a tough bracket that includes France in the quarterfinals and then either Brazil or Belgium in the semifinals. However, its elite defense has already shut down some of the most explosive teams and players in the world.



And even with Edinson Cavani likely sidelined against France after suffering a calf injury against Portugal, the Soccerbot says Uruguay is one of the top 2018 World Cup contenders. Take advantage of the 14-1 World Cup odds Uruguay is fetching.

The model has also identified a heavy favorite that you need to avoid like the plague. Backing this team could lead to a disastrous ending to your 2018 World Cup picks.

So which team has the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup? And which long shots can go all the way? Check out the updated odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup, all from a European football expert whose model returned an 1,800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.

Brazil 11-4

France 4-1

Belgium 4-1

England 4-1

Croatia 13-2

Uruguay 14-1

Russia 18-1

Sweden 25-1