2018 World Cup: Panama vs. Tunisia odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Tunisia and Panama won't be advancing through Group G in the 2018 World Cup, but they still have plenty at stake in their match Thursday (2 p.m. ET). The clubs will be battling for bragging rights and the chance to a avoid a winless campaign in the tournament. Sportsbooks have Tunisia listed as a -125 favorite (bet $125 to win $100) in the latest World Cup odds, while Panama is offered at +360 (bet $100 to win $360) to win outright as an underdog. The draw is priced at +260 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

The model surely anticipates a spirited effort from a pair of clubs that are known for their aggressive play on the defensive side. Both will also be looking to salvage some dignity from the 2018 World Cup as both have been on short end of some of the most lopsided outcomes in the tournament.

Soccerbot is aware Tunisia is generally regarded as the stronger outfit. It played well against England in their opener, before falling 2-1 on a late Harry Kane goal. Tunisia was then routed 5-2 by Belgium.

Conversely, Panama is trying to shake the perception that it is just happy to have made its first World Cup appearance. Panama has been outscored by a combined total of 9-1 in losses to England and Belgium.

The model has taken into account this is the first time the nations have faced each other on the pitch and that an intense battle can be expected.

