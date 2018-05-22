2018 World Cup: Peru preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Back at the World Cup for the first time since 1982, Peru is dying to see its team back on the biggest of stage after surprising many by escaping qualifying in CONMEBOL, at the expense of Chile. But can it do it without its best player?

Peru is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1982. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Four

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1970

Last World Cup: 1982

Group C





GP W D L GD PTS France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 16 - vs. Denmark at 12 p.m. ET on FS1

June 21 - vs. France at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 26 - vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal).

Defenders: Luis Abram (Velez Sarsfield), Luis Advincula (Lobos), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Alberto Rodriguez (Junior Barranquilla), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo).

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Sergio Pena (Granada), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City).

Fowards: Andre Carrillo (Watford), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Best Player

It would have been Paolo Guerrero, but the star striker is suspended for the World Cup after failing a drug test, despite many legal maneuvers in order to try to get him reinstated. So we'll go with Christian Cueva. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder impressed in Mexico with Toluca and earned a big move to Brazilian giants Sao Paulo. He's a small guy but with speed and superb creativity.

Player to watch

Andre Carrillo. The 26-year-old winger is a speedy, technically gifted player. He was really good at Sporting and earned a move to Benfica, but he struggled a bit and went on loan to Watford where he wasn't much better. He has tons of potential and will be tasked with creating chances in the final third.

Outlook

With Guerrero, I really liked this team's shot to make it out of Group C. I still think this team can take Australia and Denmark, but it's going to be more of a challenge. Jefferson Farfan is no longer a spring chicken, but he'll be looked upon as the leader in the final third. This is a team that is probably a touch behind Denmark with no Guerrero, but I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Ricardo Gareca's team to be playing in the knockout stage.