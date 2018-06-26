2018 World Cup: Peru vs. Australia odds, expert picks, and top insider predictions

A victory over Peru will give Australia a chance of progressing to the knockout stage. These two teams square off on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. ET. Australia enters this important fixture at +220 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on an outright Australian victory to win $220. Peru enters its final 2018 World Cup match at +135 (wager $100 to win $135), while a draw is at +230. The over-under on total goals is 2.5, with the under favored at -130.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.



The model nailed the Argentina-Iceland draw at +385, the Brazil-Switzerland draw at +360, Iran (+275) over Morocco, and Senegal (+220) over Poland, just to name a few. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



The Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Australia and Peru. The model likes the value of the under.



The model has taken Peru's inability to score in the 2018 World Cup into account. There have been opportunities in matches against Denmark and France, but both ended in 1-0 defeats. And Peru striker Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out with a head injury.

Peru has already been eliminated from the 2018 World Cup. The Peruvians suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in their opening two matches, ending their hopes of advancing to the next round. And Peru enters Tuesday's match having failed to secure a victory in its last eight World Cup games.

Peru's attack has created ample opportunities at the World Cup with 27 shots, but they've yet to put one in the back of the net. Luckily, Australia has failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 of its last 15 World Cup matches, conceding at least one goal in each of its last 12 games.

Peru's attack has created ample opportunities at the World Cup with 27 shots, but they've yet to put one in the back of the net. Luckily, Australia has failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 of its last 15 World Cup matches, conceding at least one goal in each of its last 12 games.