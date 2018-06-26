2018 World Cup: Peru vs. Australia odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Two teams looking for their first victory at the 2018 World Cup meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Australia enters its match against Peru needing a victory and some help to have a chance of advancing to the round of 16. Australia enters this must-win match at +220 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $100 on an outright Australian victory to win $220. Peru enters its final 2018 World Cup fixture at +135 (wager $100 to win $135), while a draw is +230. The over-under on total goals is 2.5.



Before you lock in your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.



The model nailed the Argentina-Iceland draw at +385, the Brazil-Switzerland draw at +360, Iran (+275) over Morocco, and Senegal (+220) over Poland, just to name a few. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Australia and Peru. The model likes the value of the under, but its strongest pick is on the money line, which it's sharing only over at SportsLine.



The model has taken Peru's inability to score in the 2018 World Cup into account. There have been opportunities in matches against Denmark and France, but both ended in 1-0 defeats. And Peru striker Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out with a head injury.



The model also knows that in order for Australia to qualify for the next round of the 2018 World Cup, they must defeat Peru and hope France beats Denmark. If that happens, it will come down to a goal differential tiebreaker between Australia and Denmark. Australia currently sits two goals and three points behind Denmark in the Group C standings.



Australia enters its final group stage fixture having lost four of its last five World Cup matches. And the Socceroos have earned just one point against South American opponents in three group stage matches at the World Cup.



So which hungry nation wins Tuesday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Australia-Peru money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.