2018-World Cup: Poland vs. Japan odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Poland ends its 2018 World Cup campaign against Japan on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Japan needs just a draw to guarantee its place in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage. Poland enters its final match at +180 on the money line, meaning you'd need to wager $100 on a Polish victory to win $180. Japan enters this Group H fixture at +160 (risk $100 to win $160), while a draw is +220. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5. Japan is 250-1 to hoist the trophy in Russia 2018, a long shot, but still alive.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Poland and Japan. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model knows Japan enters Thursday's fixture knowing a draw will secure its place in the round of 16 for the third time in its history. With a positive result against Poland, Japan will have gone unbeaten in the World Cup group stage for the first time since 2002.

Japan is led by Keisuke Honda, who has been involved in seven of his team's last 10 World Cup goals. His goal against Senegal made him the first Japanese player to score at three different World Cups. However, Japan has failed to score in four of its last five World Cup matches against European opponents.

The Soccerbot is aware that Poland is widely viewed as one of the World Cup's biggest disappointments. Poland averaged 2.8 goals in qualifying, but has been blanked in the World Cup 2018 and is coming off a 3-0 loss to Colombia. Poland is looking to avoid losing all three of its World Cup group matches for the first time in the club's history.

So which hungry nation wins Thursday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Japan-Poland money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.