2018 World Cup: Portugal team preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The reigning European champs Portugal enter the 2018 World Cup knowing this could be Cristiano Ronaldo's last. After winning Euro 2016 in France in not the most convincing of fashion, the pressure is on here to make a deep run and possibly earn the country's first ever World Cup trophy.

An aging defense is Portugal's biggest concern entering the 2018 World Cup. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 7

Best finish: Third place, 1966

Last World Cup: Group stage

Group B





GP W D L GD PTS Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 15 - vs. Spain at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

June 20 - vs. Morocco at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 25 - vs. Iran at 2 p.m. ET on FOX/FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyonnais), Beto (Goztepe SK), Rui Patricio (Sporting CP)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Aerbin), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Joao Mario (West Ham United), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William (Sporting CP)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting CP), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

Best Player

Come on. It's Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar striker may be 33 years old but he hasn't lost a step. His unbelievable physical form means he's just as good now, if not better, than in the past. He's still fast, brilliant with the ball at his feet and absolutely clinical inside the box. He, as always, will be counted on big time to be the man in attack.

Player to watch

It's Goncalo Guedes. He's a guy I've watched play over 30 times this season at Valencia, on loan from PSG, and the move paid off. At PSG, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, chances to play would be limited. So he goes on loan to Spain where he may stay after this season, and he completely tears it up. He's so unbelievably fast, and at 21 years old, he's got the potential to be one of the world's best. He can get down the wing, but what he does best is cut inside and create chances for himself and others. Working with Ronaldo and potentially Andre Silva in attack, he can be another creative force for this team in Russia.

Outlook

Anything short of the final will be seen as a failure for this team, and of course, Ronaldo. When it comes to talent, this team is up there with some of the best. But an aging central defense is a concern. Who is going to start? 32-year-old Rolando? 36-year-old Bruno Alves? 34-year-old Jose Fonte? 35-year-old Pepe? See the trend? They've all lost a step and could be more of a liability than anything else. Truthfully, there are concerns at the back and even in attack, because whether Andre Silva can be the man remains to be seen. This team will get out of the group stage, but it may not get past the quarterfinals.