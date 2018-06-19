2018 World Cup: Portugal vs. Morocco odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will try to ride the momentum of a thrilling opening-round draw with Spain when it faces Morocco in the second round of pool play at the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET. Ronaldo scored all three of his team's goals in a 3-3 tie, getting Portugal an unexpected point. Morocco lost 1-0 to Iran and is in must-win mode for any chance of advancing out of Group B. Portugal is posted at -155, meaning you would need to wager $155 to win $100 on an outright victory. Morocco is at +460 (risk $100 to win $460), while a draw is +275. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is two.

Before you make your plays, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent against closing sportsbook odds.

Sumpter was spot-on in these teams' opening matches. He took Iran in an upset win over Morocco at +275 and called for a draw between Spain and Portugal at +225, two big winners.

Now the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers, and broken down every single player on Portugal and Morocco. The model has released a very strong money line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model knows Portugal not only has the better team overall, but also has arguably the world's best player in Ronaldo. He certainly looked like it in the 2018 World Cup opener against powerful Spain.

Ronaldo registered a hat trick -- scoring on a penalty kick, free kick and in regular play -- to secure one point against the favored Spaniards.

Morocco suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Iran, with the game's lone score coming off an own goal. It has been 20 years since the nation's last World Cup berth. The team does have a tough back line, led by Juventus defender and team captain Medhi Benatia.

While Morocco almost surely needs a win to advance in Russia 2018, a draw is something the program could build on for years back home.

So which hungry nation wins Wednesday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Portugal-Morocco money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.