2018 World Cup predictions: Russia 2018 brackets, favorites, expert picks and upsets by CBS Sports experts

The 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway on June 14, as the top nations in the world of soccer touch down in Russia with one common goal: Hoisting that beautiful golden trophy depicting two humans together holding the globe. The latest odds have Brazil, Germany, Spain and France as the heavy favorites. In fact, eight teams sit ahead of Euro 2016 champs Portugal.

But as we all know, the tournament never plays out the way we see it on paper. There are always surprises. Just ask Italy, England, Portugal and Spain -- four giants that crashed out of the group stage back in 2014. That's why our CBS Sports prognosticators made their predictions before the start of the tournament based on a four years (and a few pre-World Cup friendlies) worth of evidence, and their brackets are presented below.

Picks Thomas Rongen Nick Kostos Roger Gonzalez Igor Mello Tom Fornelli Sean Wagner-McGough Group A winner Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Uruguay Group A runner-up Russia Egypt Russia Egypt Russia Egypt Group B winner Spain Spain Portugal Spain Spain Portugal Group B runner-up Portugal Portugal Spain Portugal Portugal Spain Group C winner France France France France France France Group C runner-up Peru Peru Peru Peru Denmark Denmark Group D winner Argentina Argentina Argentina Croatia Argentina Argentina Group D runner-up Croatia Croatia Croatia Argentina Croatia Croatia Group E winner Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Group E runner-up Serbia Costa Rica Switzerland Serbia Serbia Switzerland Group F winner Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Germany Group F runner-up Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico Group G winner Belgium Belgium Belgium England Belgium Belgium Group G runner-up England England England Belgium England England Group H winner Senegal Colombia Colombia Colombia Colombia Colombia Group H runner-up Poland Poland Senegal Poland Senegal Senegal



In the group stage, our pundits seem to agree on Uruguay, France, Brazil, Germany and Colombia all winning their groups. Some of the biggest surprises among our prognosticators include Uruguay winning it all (Nick Kostos), Belgium reaching the final (Sean Wagner-McGough), host nation Russia reaching the quarterfinals (Roger Gonzalez), Spain crashing out in the quarterfinals (Tom Fornelli), Senegal winning the group (Thomas Rongen) and Argentina finishing second in the group and crashing out in the first knockout stage (Igor Mello).

Three of the six experts have the Brazilian national team hoisting the trophy when it's all said and done. Here's a look at each of our expert brackets below:

Thomas Rongen's picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Nick Kostos' picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Roger Gonzalez's picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Igor Mello's picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Tom Fornelli's picks



Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Sean Wagner-McGough's picks

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Still craving for more predictions? Here you can find SportsLine's odds and predictions, including winners of every group using David Sumpter's advanced Soccerbot computer model. Also, Sumpter believes one big team will crash out fairly early. If our experts picks come to fruition, Russia 2018 promises to be a historic World Cup to remember.