2018 World Cup: Russia preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch
This will be their fourth World Cup appearance
The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.
The 2018 World Cup in Russia is a big one for the host country, as they look to get their first ever taste of knockout stage if they can escape Group A. Here's everything you need to know about the team, led by coach Stanislav Cherchesov.
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Four
Best finish: Group stage in all three.
Last World Cup: 2014, finishing 24th.
Matches
June 14 - vs. Saudi Arabia at 11 a.m ET on FOX
June 19 -vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. ET on FOX
June 25 - vs. Uruguay at 10 a.m. ET on FOX/FS1
Roster
Best Player
It's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. The captain, at 32 years old, has 104 caps and should shatter the national team's cap record of 120 before too long. The CSKA Moscow legend has good size, quick reactions and plays smart. He'll have to be in tip-top form for his country to get through the group stage.
Player to watch
Denis Cheryshev. The winger is arguably the most talented played on the team, and Real Madrid saw that back in 2002 when they signed him into their youth ranks. Though he never really was able to make an impact at Real, he showed flashes on loan and Villarreal and Valencia. Now with Villarreal fully, he hasn't stayed healthy but when he is, he is a creative force that can turn a game at any moment. A Russia national team without him doesn't feel like one that can do much, but with him and if he plays like he can, they can make a little run.
Outlook
They have enough to beat Saudi Arabia and Egypt to move on to the round of 16, but a slip-up against either and they are probably done. This is a physical team that isn't the most coordinated, and the way they play may not be the most appealing, but their gritty style can get them results.
