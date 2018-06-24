2018 World Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Egypt and Saudi Arabia are 0-2 and won't be going to the Knockout Stage, but both desperately want a 2018 World Cup victory before going home. They meet at 10 a.m. ET Monday at Volgograd Arena. Sportsbooks list Egypt -- which entered Russia 2018 with Mohamed Salah and high expectations -- as a -115 favorite, meaning you'd need to bet $115 to win $100 on an outright victory. Saudi Arabia is +345 (risk $100 to win $345), while a draw is +225. The over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up an impressive 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already called Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385), Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Iran (+275) upsetting Morocco, and Senegal (+220) topping Poland, just to name a few. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Sumpter's model has examined Saudi Arabia-Egypt and generated money line and over-under World Cup picks.



We can tell you he's leaning Over, but his more confident pick is on the money line. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.



Sumpter knows Egypt has been deflated by Salah's shoulder injury, which kept him out of the opening 1-0 loss to Uruguay and left him rusty in the subsequent 3-1 defeat to Russia. Salah, who scored 44 goals in 51 games for Liverpool and earned Premier League player of the year honors, scored on a penalty kick for Egypt's only goal of the tournament.



Salah led Egypt to its first World Cup since 1990 and he's determined to close the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a resounding win.



The Saudis won't be an easy out: They showed that in a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Wednesday. The match marked a huge improvement after the Saudis were embarrassed 5-0 by Russia in the World Cup opener.



"We may not have done enough to get the result we wanted, but we had the ball a lot and we circulated it well," coach Juan Antonio Pizzi told reporters. "We imposed ourselves on the game."



Pizzi made it clear that for an upstart like Saudi Arabia, there is no such thing as a meaningless World Cup game.



"We regret that we have no possibility [of advancing] in the last game, but we'll still represent our country, and we'll make Saudi Arabia proud even though we are out of the tournament," he said.



So which hungry nation wins Monday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Saudi Arabia-Egypt money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.