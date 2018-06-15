2018 World Cup scores, Day 2 takeaways: Ronaldo goes nuts, late magic for Uruguay and Iran

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Day 1 of the World Cup featured a five-goal game, but Day 2 gave us a six-goal thriller and a surprise leader in Group B. It was another crazy day of action, with late goals changing the tide in all three contests. Uruguay took on Egypt to start the day, then Morocco faced Iran before the day closed out with a clasico between Spain and Portugal. Here's everthing you need to know.

Ronaldo goes nuts vs. Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo put together quite the performance against Spain. Three goals in a dramatic, crazy 3-3 draw in what has been by far the best game of the tournament. Ronaldo led his team to a 2-1 lead and then got a late free-kick golazo. And as you can imagine, it left the world in awe.

Iran wins second World Cup game ever, but can they go through?

Iran won its second ever World Cup match on Friday, and it came on an own goal deep into added time. After beating the United States 2-1 back in 1998, the team got by Morocco 1-0 in heart-breaking fashion for the African nation.

Morocco scores on Morocco, bold strategy Cotton pic.twitter.com/tvV36ZGBJ6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 15, 2018

Oh and by the way, Iran is in first place in Group B. Can they make it out of the group? More below.

How Group B shapes up after first matches

Look, it's still early. But with three points, it all got better for Iran with Portugal and Spain drawing. It gives them a gap and really just means, one more win and they are likely through.

But they could also draw and get through. Let's say Iran loses to Spain in the next game, Portugal draws Morocco, and then Iran and Portugal draw in the final game. That means Portugal would have drawn all three group stage games, just like at Euro 2016.



That would mean Iran finishes with four points, and Portugal three, with Spain likely to have more to win the group. Sure, it's all hypothetical. But just one more draw for Iran could be enough if things go their way. But another win, and they are sitting prettier than anybody ever imagined.

Spain and Iran are set to meet on Wednesday in Group B action, while Portugal will play Morocco earlier on Wednesday.

Uruguay wasn't good but got some late magic

The day started off with a match that looked like it was headed to a 0-0 finish. A powerful Uruguay couldn't crack a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt until the 89th minute, where Jose Gimenez scored a brilliant winner to give his team the 1-0 victory.

Oh, and did you notice the stands outside of the stadium? Yes, outside. More about that, here.

How Group A shapes up after first matches

Obviously, Uruguay and Russia look like the favorites to advance from the group with three points each. Russia's large goal differential could end up coming into play, but Uruguay could make that a moot point with a win against the host team ... provided they don't lose their next match.

Egypt will play Russia on Tuesday hoping for a win to get them back in contention in a match that figures to feature Mohamed Salah with Egypt looking to make something happen. Uruguay gets Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, and a win could lock them into a spot in the knockouts depending on what happens the previous day.

Looking ahead to Saturday



Four games on the slate for Saturday as Group C and D get underway. The top game is Argentina vs. Iceland, but it's sure to be an awesome day of World Cup action. Here's the schedule with our previews:

France vs. Australia, 6 a.m. ET ( Preview



Argentina vs. Iceland, 9 a.m. ET ( Preview



Peru vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. ET ( Preview)



Croatia vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET ( Preview

