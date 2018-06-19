2018 World Cup: Spain vs. Iran odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Iran upset Morocco in its opening 2018 World Cup match. Meanwhile, Spain battled Portugal to a memorable 3-3 draw, but was left with only one point for its effort. The clubs meet Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET in an important Group B showdown. Sportsbooks have Spain as a -680 favorite (bet $680 to win $100), while Iran pays 18-1 to win outright as an underdog. The draw is priced at +680 and the over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup game is 2.5.

Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already called Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385), and Iran upsetting Morocco (+275), just to name a few.

The model is aware Iran will likely be a confident underdog after its breakthrough win over Morocco, which came on a stoppage-time own-goal. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand also made a host of clutch saves.

The victory ended a seven-match World Cup winless streak for Iran, dating back to its victory over the United States in 1998.

But the Soccerbot also knows Spain should be poised for an inspired World Cup 2018 performance after it let what appeared to be a comeback win over Portugal turn into a draw.

Spain overcame two deficits and seemingly took control of the match on a late goal from Nacho. But Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue for Portugal with the last of his three goals with just two minutes left to salvage the draw.

