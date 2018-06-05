2018 World Cup: Sweden team preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden enters the 2018 World Cup with expectations that aren't as high and a squad that lacks real quality in the final third. In one of the toughest groups, the Swedish are going to have to produce a huge upset in order to move on.

Sweden is going to to have to find consistent options in attack to have a chance to move on. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 12

Best finish: Runner-up in 1958.

Last World Cup: 2006

Group F





GP W D L GD PTS Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 18 - vs. South Korea at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 23 - vs. Germany at 11 a.m. ET on Fox

June 27 - vs. Mexico at 10 a.m. ET on Fox

Roster

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City).

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Nilsson-Lindelof (Manchester United), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Martin Olsson (Swansea City), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United), Emil Krafth (Bologna).

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Marcus Rohden (Crotone).

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse), John Guidetti (Celta Vigo), Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland-Beveren).

Best Player

Emil Forsberg. The 26-year-old winger is an impressive, speedy and clinical player who will see the ball plenty. He's done well at Red Bull Leipzig since his move from Malmo in 2013 and already has 36 caps with the national team. He'll be counted on as the creator in attack.

Player to watch

John Guidetti. The former Manchester City man hasn't lived up to some high expectations. He had one good season on loan at Feyenoord but other than that has been inconsistent. He's strong and good in the air, but it feels like there is a shortage of confidence.

Outlook

Not as talented as in the past, especially with no Ibra, it's hard seeing a way this team can get out of the group. Having to face Germany and Mexico is a daunting task, so it's likely the Swedes play three matches and head home. But if they can get three points in the opener against South Korea, anything can happen.