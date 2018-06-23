2018 World Cup: Sweden vs. Germany odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Defending World Cup champion Germany suffered a surprising defeat in its opening match. Meanwhile, Sweden secured three points against South Korea with a 1-0 victory. Germany and Sweden square off in an important 2018 World Cup fixture for both sides on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET. Despite dropping its opening match, Germany enters this Group F fixture as a -210 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to wager $210 on a German victory to win $100. Sweden is +550 (risk $100 to win $550), while a draw is +350. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this World Cup 2018 match is 2.5.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on Germany and Sweden's rosters. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows Sweden earned a hard-fought victory against South Korea in its opening Russia 2018 match thanks to a penalty kick from 33-year-old Andreas Granqvist. It was Sweden's first victory in its opening match at a World Cup since beating Mexico 3-0 as hosts in 1958.



Sweden has faced the defending champions at the World Cup twice and been victorious both times - in 1950 against Italy and 1958 as World Cup hosts against West Germany. A victory against Germany on Saturday will secure Sweden's spot in the Round of 16, marking their first trip to the World Cup knockout stage since 2006.



But the model also knows Germany is led by 28-year-old Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller. The dynamic star tallied five goals in the last World Cup to lead his squad to a championship. He also notched five in the 2010 tournament.



So which hungry nation wins Saturday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Germany-Sweden money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.