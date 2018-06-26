2018 World Cup: Sweden vs. Mexico odds, expert picks, insider predictions

Mexico is assured of advancing out of Group F in the 2018 World Cup with a win or draw Wednesday against Sweden. Sweden needs a victory in order to move on following its last-minute loss to Germany. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET at Central Stadium. Sportsbooks have Mexico as the favorite at +130 to win outright (bet $100 to win $130) in the latest 2018 World Cup odds, while Sweden is listed at +220 (bet $100 to win $220). The draw is offered at +230, and the over-under for total goals scored in this World Cup match is two.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot has already nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player on the rosters for Mexico and Sweden. The model has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model is aware that Mexico has emerged as a surging and dangerous contender, which it announced with a 1-0 opening win against reigning champion Germany. The club followed it up with a mostly dominant performance in a 2-1 win against South Korea.

The model has also taken Sweden's sense of urgency into account. Defeating Mexico provides its best chance of moving on. Sweden could advance amid other criteria, but a win Wednesday would help remove doubt.

Sweden won its opener against South Korea, 1-0, and took a 1-0 lead into the intermission against Germany. But the defending champs rallied and Toni Kroos salvaged their hopes of advancing with a spectacular winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Mexico and Sweden have faced each other on nine occasions but only once at a World Cup, with Sweden winning 3-0 in 1958.

So which hungry nation wins Wednesday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Mexico-Sweden money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in three years.