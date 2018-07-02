2018 World Cup: Sweden vs. Switzerland odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

After shockingly winning Group G ahead of Germany and Mexico, Sweden continues its 2018 World Cup Cinderella story Tuesday versus Switzerland. The Round of 16 match begins at 10 a.m. ET at Saint Petersburg Stadium. Sweden has kept clean sheets in four of its past five matches and rides a wave of momentum after thrashing Mexico 3-0 on Wednesday. But the favored Swiss also are brimming with confidence after tying Brazil and going undefeated in their past nine matches. Switzerland enters Tuesday's showdown at +160 on the money line, meaning a $100 bet on a Swiss victory would pay $160. Sweden is +215 and a draw in regulation is +185. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is two.

The model knows Sweden wasn't threatened last time out, whipping Mexico 3-0 behind Ludwig Augustinsson's left-footed volley and captain Andreas Granqvist's penalty kick. The Blue-Yellow rallied behind teammate Jimmy Durmaz after his late foul cost Sweden in a 2-1 loss to Germany.

Making their first appearance in the knockout stage since 2006, the Swedes should benefit from the absence of two key Swiss defenders: captain Stephan Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schar. Both must sit after picking up their second yellow cards in the last game.

But the Swiss also boast dynamic talent like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, who both scored in an electrifying 2-1 comeback win over Serbia. Shaqiri, a Stoke City winger, has four career World Cup goals.

The Swiss are gunning for their first quarterfinal appearance since 1954. They have lost just one of their past 24 international matches.

