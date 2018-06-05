2018 World Cup: Tunisia preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Tunisia is back at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years, but a challenging group puts them in a tough spot right from the get-go. They take on England in the opener and need to steal a point if they hope to have any chance of moving on.

Tunisia is back at the cup for the first time since 2006. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Five

Best finish: Group stage in each tournament

Last World Cup: 2006

Group G





GP W D L GD PTS Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 18 - vs. England at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

June 23 - vs. Belgium at 8 a.m. ET on Fox

June 28 - vs. Panama at 2 p.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Aymen Mathlouthi (Al-Baten), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al-Shabab), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (ES Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Gent), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon) , Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al-Ahli SC), Sai-Eddine Khaoui (Troyes), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Nasr), Ghaylene Chaalali (ES Tunis)

Attackers: Anice Badri (ES Tunis), Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al-Ittifaq), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Bassem Srarfi (Nice), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain)

Best Player

Wahbi Khazri. The Sunderland man spent this past season at Rennes on loan, scoring nine goals in 17 matches. He's a talented attacking midfielder who'll be tasked with creating most of the chances in the final third.

Player to watch

Saber Khalifa. The 31-year-old striker never really settled in while playing in Europe and doesn't have an international goal since September 2016. How confident will he be at the cup? He'll likely start or big an important player off the bench, and he'll have to be sharp on Khazri's passes to help this team if it hopes to make some noise.

Outlook

No team has a more brutal start than Tunisia and Panama. Facing England and Belgium in the first two matches means they have to probably get two points or maybe three from those two games. The problem is, the talent and quality doesn't seem to be there to get much from those games. They'll have to be near perfect and anything is possible, but it's no doubt that England and Belgium are the heavy favorites to cruise on into the round of 16. Expect three matches and back home for Tunisia.