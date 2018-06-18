2018 World Cup: Tunisia vs. England odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

England begins its 2018 World Cup campaign in a marquee matchup against Tunisia on Monday at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Three Lions enter the Group G fixture as a -240 money line favorite, meaning you'd need to wager $240 on an England victory to win $100. Tunisia enters this battle as a +750 underdog (risk $100 to win $750), while a draw is at +340. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.



Before you make your 2018 World Cup picks on this highly- anticipated contest, you need to see what SportsLine football insider Thomas Rongen has to say. The Dutch-American commentator was the former assistant coach and chief international scout for the U.S. men's national team.

Rongen is an astute analyzer of talent and extremely familiar with these rosters. He has scrutinized all the matchups and trends that will determine the outcome and isolated a crucial X-factor you're not even considering. Knowing what it is will give you a huge leg up over the general public.



Rongen is aware that England enters the 2018 World Cup with a ton of young talent. Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane are a few players England will need to perform well if they want to make a deep run in Russia 2018. England failed to win a match four years ago in Brazil.



Kane enters the 2018 World Cup after another successful season with Tottenham. He has scored 41 goals in 48 appearances for Spurs and the 24-year-old already has 12 goals for the national team.

Meanwhile, Sterling scored 23 goals this season for Manchester City and will look to work combinations with Kane in the final third of the field to carry the Three Lions to a victory in their opening match.



