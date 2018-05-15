2018 World Cup TV broadcasting rights: What channels will show the games in your country?
Here are the channels showing the cup around the world
We aren't far away from many pausing their lives to enjoy the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The tournament kids off in mid-June and ends in mid July, with one team conquering the world. Do you want to know how you can watch the games?
For those in the United States or abroad, here are the channels showing the games:
International listings
- Afghanistan: ATN
- Albania: RTSH
- Andorra: TF1
- Argentina: TV Publica, Telefe, DirecTV and TyC Sports
- Armenia: ARMTV
- Australia: SBS, Optus Sport
- Austria: ORF, OE24
- Azerbaijan: ITV, AzTV
- Bangladesh: BTV
- Bahamas: ZNS
- Belarus: BRTC
- Belgium: VRT
- Bolivia: Unitil
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
- Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Fox Sports
- Bulgaria: BNT
- Canada: CTV, RDS, TSN
- Chile: Canal 13
- China: CCTV
- Colombia: Caracol TV, RCN TV
- Costa Rica: Teletica
- Croatia: HRT
- Cuba: ICRT
- Czech Republic: CT
- Denmark: DR, TV 2
- Ecuador: RTS
- El Salvador: TCS
- France: TF1, beIN Sports
- Germany: ARD, ZDF
- Greece: ERT
- Honduras: TVC
- Hong Kong: ViuTV
- Hungary: MTVA
- Iceland: RUV
- Indonesia: Transmedia, K-Vision
- Ireland: RTE
- Israel: KAN
- Italy: Mediaset
- Jamaica: TVJ
- Japan: Fuji TV, NHK, NTV
- Malaysia: Astro
- Mexico: Televisa, TV Azteca
- Morocco: SNRT
- Netherlands: NOS
- New Zealand: Sky Sport
- Norway: NRK
- Panama: Corporacion Medcom, Televisora Nacional
- Paraguay: SNF, Telefuturo
- Peru: Latina, DirecTV
- Philippines: ABS-CBN
- Poland: TVP
- Portugal: RTP, SIC
- Romania: TVR
- Russia: Perviy Kanal, VGTRK
- Serbia: RTS
- Singamore: Mediacorp
- South Africa: SABC
- South Korea: KBS
- Spain: Mediaset
- Sweden: SVT, TV4
- Switzerland: SRG SSR
- Taiwan: ELTA, CTS
- Thailand: Amarin TV, True
- Turkey: TRT
- Ukraine: Inter
- United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
- United States: FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish)
- Uruguay: Monte Carlo, Canal 10, Teledoce
- Venezuela: Venevision
