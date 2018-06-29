2018 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Portugal odds, lines, expert picks, insider predictions

A trip to the quarterfinals in the 2018 World Cup is on the line Saturday at 2 p.m. ET when Uruguay and Portugal meet. Sportsbooks view this 2018 World Cup knockout stage fixture as almost dead even, with Uruguay posted at +180 on the money line (risk $100 to win $180) and Portugal at +190. The draw (after 90 minutes of play) has World Cup odds of +185, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.



David Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot already has nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360). It also correctly predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275 and Saudi Arabia stunning Egypt at +345, just to name a few of its big calls during the group stage. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player -- starter and reserve -- on Portugal and Uruguay's rosters for Russia 2018. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the over on goals and has also released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model has taken Uruguay's perfect run through group play into account. It rolled over host Russia, 3-0, but also had less impressive 1-0 victories against Egypt and Saudi Arabia.



Luis Suarez, who has seven career World Cup goals, and Edinson Cavani are the players to watch as Uruguay gets its toughest test yet against a powerful Portugal squad.



Portugal finished second in Group B after knocking off Morocco and recording draws against Spain and Iran. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for his big international breakthrough.



Portugal failed to make it out of the group stage in 2014 and was knocked out in the Round of 16 in 2010. And Ronaldo has yet to score a World Cup goal during the knockout stages in his career, so the pressure is on for the 33-year-old to deliver on the world's biggest football stage.

