2018 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Russia odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

The winner of Group A will be decided when Uruguay battles Russia on Monday at 10 a.m. ET in the 2018 World Cup. And if the two countries battle to a draw, Russia will top the group thanks to its superior goal differential. Uruguay sits at +165 on the money line against, Russia, meaning you'd need to wager $100 on an Uruguayan victory to win $165. Russia is +190 (risk $100 to win $190), while a draw is at +200. The Over-Under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2. Russia is 40-1 to win the entire tournament on its home soil, while Uruguay is slightly lower on the 2018 World Cup odds board at 30-1.



Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you have to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.



The Soccerbot already called Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385) and Iran upsetting Morocco (+275), just to name a few of its big wins. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers and broken down every single player for Russia and Uruguay. It has released a very strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.



The model knows Russia wasn't supposed to be in this position. It wasn't supposed to win a single game, let alone two. But the world's 70th-ranked team, which only qualified because it's the host team, shocked the world with a 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia to open the 2018 World Cup and notched a 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday.

Five different players on the Russian national team have scored, and the five goals Russia put up against Saudi Arabia are the second-most in any 2018 World Cup match so far.



Meanwhile, Uruguay has not allowed a goal at the 2018 World Cup after defeating Egypt and Saudi Arabia by a combined score of 2-0. Entering Russia 2018, many believed it would be Uruguay's explosive attack, which features Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, that would lead them to victory.

However, it's been their defensive discipline that secured Uruguay's spot in the 2018 World Cup knockout stage. Uruguay's defense will be tested against the Russians on Monday, who have scored eight goals in their first two matches and looked highly efficient on offense. Suarez had the squad's lone goal against Saudi Arabia, while Jose Gimenez scored against Egypt.



Which hungry nation wins Monday? Or does it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Russia-Uruguay money-line pick, all from a European football expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.