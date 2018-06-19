2018 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia odds, expert picks, and insider predictions

Uruguay barely got by Egypt in its 2018 World Cup opener, while Saudi Arabia was embarrassed by host Russia. Both clubs will look to rebound in their important Group A meeting Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. Sportsbooks have Uruguay listed as a -815 money-line favorite (bet $815 to win $100), while Saudi Arabia pays 41-2 to win outright as an underdog. The draw is priced at +775 and the over-under for total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2.5.

Before you enter your 2018 World Cup picks, you have to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say. Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that explains how math works inside the sport. Together with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In nearly three seasons since its inception, the Soccerbot is up an incredible 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

The Soccerbot already called Brazil-Switzerland playing to a draw (+360), Argentina-Iceland ending in a draw (+385), and Iran upsetting Morocco (+275), just to name a few.

Now, the Soccerbot has digested the film, crunched the numbers, and broken down every player on Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. The model has released a strong money-line pick, which it's sharing over at SportsLine.

The model knows Uruguay will be looking to bounce back from a sluggish opening performance that included several missed scoring opportunities and a subpar match from star Luis Suarez. Uruguay needed Jose Gimenez's 89th-minute goal to emerge with a 1-0 victory over Egypt.

The Soccerbot is also aware that Saudi Arabia needs to show a rapid transformation in order to avoid continuing its World Cup futility. The club looked lifeless in a 5-0 opening loss to Russia and has finished last in its group in three straight World Cup appearances.

Saudi Arabia has gone winless in 11 straight World Cup matches, salvaging a draw in two of them. It has failed to score in eight of its last 10 and did not have a single shot on target against Russia.

Even so, Saudi Arabia has a win and a draw in two prior meetings against Uruguay, both home friendlies.

So which nation takes the second-round match? Or will it end in a draw? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Uruguay-Saudi Arabia money-line pick, all from a European soccer expert whose powerful model is up 1,800 percent in less than three years.