2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds for opening matches: USWNT enormous favorites vs. Thailand
The first game kicks off on June 7 as the hosts France take on South Korea
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off last week when France hosts South Korea in the opening match. Westgate has released odds for the first 12 matches of the tournament and there are a lot of heavy favorites. Three games do not have moneylines available due to its large spreads; Jamaica vs. Brazil, Japan vs. Argentina and Thailand vs. the United States.
The U.S. has the biggest spread of all the opening matches, favored to beat Thailand by 4.5 goals. That game also carries the largest over/under, or the most projected goals in a match, with five.
The biggest toss-up is Sunday's match between Italy vs. Australia, with the Socceroos opening as a slight favorite. That matchup happens to be one of two games between two teams ranked in the top-15 by FIFA. Australia is currently ranked the sixth best team in the world, and Italy 15th.
The other heavyweight matchup will be the first game of the tournament when France, the No. 4 ranked team in the world, plays Korea Republic, the No. 14 ranked team in the world. The host country has not lost its first match in the Women's World Cup since 1995.
|DATE
|GAME
|MONEYLINE
|O/U
June 7
South Korea vs. France (-2)
South Korea: +2450, France -950, Draw +800
3; over -105, under -115
June 8
China vs. Germany (-1.5)
China +1175, Germany -430, Draw +500
2.5; over -135, under +115
June 8
South Africa vs. Spain (-2)
South Africa +2150, Spain -800, Draw +715
3; over +100, under -120
June 8
Nigeria vs. Norway (-1.5)
Nigeria +1100, Norway -400, Draw +475
3; over +105, under -125
June 9
Italy vs. Australia (-1)
Italy +420, Australia -160, Draw +300
2.5; over -140, under +120
June 9
Jamaica vs. Brazil (-3)
NONE
4; over +100, under -120
June 9
Scotland vs. England (-1.5)
Scotland +1550, England, -525, Draw +535
2.5; over -130, under +110
June 10
Japan (-2.5) vs. Argentina
NONE
3; over -135, under +115
June 10
Cameroon vs. Canada (-2)
Cameroon +2100, Canada -750, Draw +675
3; over +110, under -130
June 11
Netherlands (-1.5) vs. New Zealand
Netherlands -300, New Zealand +850, Draw +400
2.5; over -140, under +120
June 11
Sweden (-2) vs. Chile
Sweden -825, Chile +2400, Draw +700
3; over +115, under -135
June 11
Thailand vs. USA (-4.5)
None
5; over -130, under +110
