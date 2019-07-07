2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USA soccer favored vs. Netherlands in final
The USWNT is going for its second straight World Cup title
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off last month, and the United States got off to a terrific start in its championship defense. The U.S. started with a record-setting 13-0 win against Thailand in the team's tournament opener, and the team cruised to a first-place finish in Group F. Behind a pair of two-goal performances from star Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. won both of its first two knockout stage games. The team edged Spain 2-1 in a hard-fought game in the round of 16 before knocking out France, the host country, in the semifinals by the same score. The U.S. beat England in the semifinals and will face the Netherlands in the semifinals on Tuesday (full match preview here).
As has been the case with every USWNT game so far in the 2019 World Cup, the Americans are the betting favorite. Westgate released odds for the final, and the U.S. is expected to win against the Dutch. Full odds from Westgate for the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal matchups are below.
Each 2019 Women's World Cup game can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
|DATE
|GAME
|MONEYLINE
|O/U
July 7
United States (-1) vs. Netherlands
U.S. -210, England +550, Draw (90 minutes) +350
2.5; over -125, under +105
