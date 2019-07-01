2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USA Soccer favorites over England in semifinals
The USWNT is trying to punch its ticket to the title game
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off last month, and the United States got off to a blazing start in its title defense. The U.S. started with a record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand in its opener, and the team cruised to a first-place finish in Group F. Behind a pair of two-goal performances from Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. won both of its first two knockout stage games. The team edged Spain 2-1 in a hard-fought game in the round of 16 before knocking out France, the host country, in the semifinals by the same score. Next up for USA Soccer is England. The U.S. will face the Lionesses in the semifinals on Tuesday (full match preview here).
As has been the case with every USWNT game so far in the 2019 World Cup, the Americans are the betting favorite. Westgate released odds for the semifinal matchups, and the U.S. is a heavier favorite against England than the team was against France. Across the bracket, the Netherlands has slightly better odds of advancing to the final over Sweden. Full odds from Westgate for the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinal matchups are below.
|DATE
|GAME
|MONEYLINE
|O/U
July 2
United States (-0.5) vs. England
U.S. -125, England +370, Draw (90 minutes) +250
2.5; over +115, under -135
|June 27
|Netherlands (PK) vs. Sweden
|Netherlands +125, Sweden +235, Draw +220
|2; over -150, under +130
