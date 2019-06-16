2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USWNT enters match vs. Chile as heavy favorites again
The U.S. covered the spread rather easily in game 1 -- how will the team follow it up?
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off in France on June 7. The United States Women's National Team started its title defense in dominating fashion, setting multiple records in a 13-0 blowout over Thailand. The U.S. plays its second match of the tournament Sunday against Chile, and the reigning champs are again heavy favorites. The USWNT is a 4.5-goal favorite over Chile, and Westgate has released odds for a handful of other games as the group stage rolls along.
Teams will begin their final games of group stage play starting Monday with France, Germany and others jostling for positioning heading into the knockout stage. Below are 2019 Women's World Cup odds from Westgate for upcoming matches in the tournament.
|DATE
|GAME
|MONEYLINE
|O/U
June 16
United States (-4.5) vs. Chile
N/A
5; over +110, under -130
June 17
Spain (-0.5) vs. China
Spain -115, China +425, Draw +200
2; over -140, under +120
June 17
Germany (-3) vs. South Africa
N/A
3.5; over -125; under +105
June 17
France (-2.5) vs. Nigeria
France -775, Nigeria +2300, Draw +675
3.5; over +115, under -135
June 17
Norway (-1) vs. South Korea
Norway -220, South Korea +550, Draw +360
3; over +110, under -130
