2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USWNT favored by more than one goal vs. Sweden
The USWNT has already qualified for the knockout stage
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off earlier this month, and the United States Women's National Team started its title defense in dominating fashion, setting multiple records in a 13-0 blowout over Thailand. The U.S. followed it up with a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday, and Jill Ellis' squad closes out the group stage against Sweden on Thursday with first place in Group F on the line. The USWNT enters that match as favorites again, but the spread is much smaller than the team's first two games.
Teams began their final games of group stage play starting Monday with France and Germany clinching group wins. Below are 2019 Women's World Cup odds from Westgate for upcoming matches in the tournament.
|DATE
|GAME
|MONEYLINE
|O/U
June 20
United States (-1.5) vs. Sweden
U.S. -400, Sweden +1100, Draw +490
2.5; over -145, under +125
June 18
Australia (-3.5) vs. Jamaica
N/A
4; over -150, under +130
June 18
Brazil (-0.5) vs. Italy
Brazil +130, Italy +225, Draw +220
2.5; over -125; under +105
June 19
England (-0.5) vs. Japan
England +105, Japan +310, Draw +210
2; over -125, under +105
June 19
Scotland (-1) vs. Argentina
Scotland -180, Argentina +510, Draw +300
2.5; over +105, under -125
-
-
-
-
-
-
