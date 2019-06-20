2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USWNT favored vs. Sweden in final group stage game

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on June 7, and the United States Women's National Team started its title defense in dominating fashion, setting multiple records in a 13-0 blowout over Thailand. The U.S. followed it up with a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday, and Jill Ellis' squad closes out the group stage against Sweden on Thursday with first place in Group F on the line. Here's a full preview of Thursday's group stage finale for USA soccer.

The USWNT enters that match as favorites again, but the spread is much smaller than the team's first two games. Every game gets more important as we head toward the July 7 championship game, and Westgate has odds posted for each 2019 Women's World Cup match. Below are the odds for the final four group stage games, all taking place Thursday. New Zealand-Cameroon, Canada-Netherlands and Thailand-Chile are also in action with the U.S.-Sweden in La Havre.

The odds from Westgate are below, and every World Cup game can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.