2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USWNT favorites vs. Sweden in final group stage match
The USWNT has already qualified for the knockout stage
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off in France on June 7. The United States Women's National Team started its title defense in dominating fashion, setting multiple records in a 13-0 blowout over Thailand. The U.S. followed it up with a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday, and Jill Ellis' squad closes out the group stage against Sweden on Thursday with first place in Group F on the line. The USWNT enters that match as favorites again, but the spread is much smaller than the team's first two games.
Teams began their final games of group stage play starting Monday with France, Germany and others jostling for positioning heading into the knockout stage. Below are 2019 Women's World Cup odds from Westgate for upcoming matches in the tournament.
|DATE
|GAME
|MONEYLINE
|O/U
June 20
United States (-1.5) vs. Sweden
U.S. -400, Sweden +1100, Draw +490
2.5; over -145, under +125
June 17
Spain (-0.5) vs. China
Spain -115, China +425, Draw +200
2; over -140, under +120
June 17
Germany (-3) vs. South Africa
N/A
3.5; over -125; under +105
June 17
France (-2.5) vs. Nigeria
France -775, Nigeria +2300, Draw +675
3.5; over +115, under -135
June 17
Norway (-1) vs. South Korea
Norway -220, South Korea +550, Draw +360
3; over +110, under -130
-
