2019 FIFA Women's World Cup odds: USWNT slight favorite vs. France in quarterfinal showdown

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on June 7, and the United States got off to a blazing start in its title defense. The U.S. started with a record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand in its opener, and the team cruised to a first-place finish in Group F. Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Co. won their first knockout stage match, edging Spain 2-1 in a hard-fought game in the round of 16. The USWNT's latest win sets up the biggest game of the tournament. The U.S. faces France in the quarterfinals on Friday in the most-anticipated matchup we've seen so far at the cup.

As has been the case with every USWNT game so far in the 2019 World Cup, the Americans are the betting favorite. Westgate released odds for the quarterfinals matchups, and the U.S. is a slight favorite despite France playing on its home turf in Paris. Complete odds from Westgate for USA-France as well as every other quarterfinal matchup are below. Each 2019 Women's World Cup game can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

