2019 FIFA Women's World Cup: Ticket fiasco may cause fans to sit away from family and friends in France

If you bought tickets to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, you might want to double-check if your seats are together.

As the Associated Press reported this week, a number of fans set to attend the tournament have discovered the tickets they ordered were actually for separated seats -- some divided by as many as whole sections.

One fan, Portland's Seamus Campbell, told the AP he bought five tickets for the World Cup semifinals and finals in Lyon, France, but only three are in the same row, while the other two are separated by two and three rows. He also bought three tickets for separate matches in Paris, and only two of the three seats are next to each other.

"It's just astonishing that they didn't find a way to put blocks of tickets together," Campbell told the AP. "And I appreciate that there are a lot of tickets, and they're selling them all at once, but I just can't fathom how you would end up -- and I'm a software developer -- I don't know how you would build a system that said, 'We have three seats that are almost together, but we're gonna put one single seat in between those three.'"

As FIFA noted via the Women's World Cup Twitter account, this is something fans should've already known was possible.

While tickets purchased were not made available to print until Monday, a statement during the order process said that not all seats would be located next to each other.

Dear fans. We have noted some of your comments, re: your tickets. When you placed your order, a message indicating not all seats would be located next to each other did appear, before confirmation of your purchase. Unfortunately we will not be able to modify your order.

1/2 — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) May 20, 2019

FIFA has since indicated that exceptions can be made in the ticket modification process in order to accommodate parents separated from children under the age of 18. It's also expressed confidence that "the problems will be solved" ahead of the Women's World Cup, which begins June 7 -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free), despite suggesting only "1 percent" of fans who ordered tickets encountered such issues.