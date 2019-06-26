2019 Women's World Cup Bracket Challenge: Surprising quarterfinal picks, predictions from proven model

The 2019 Women's World Cup has already provided several memorable moments, with Team USA outlasting Spain thanks to a late penalty kick from Megan Rapinoe and Japan being knocked out by the Netherlands in crushing fashion after a handball in the box led to a Dutch penalty goal in the 90th minute. And all that happened in the round of 16. On Thursday, the quarterfinals begin with England against Norway at 3 p.m. ET. Then, United States takes on France in the marquee matchup of the 2019 World Cup bracket so far on Friday. On Saturday, Italy takes on the Netherlands at 9 a.m. ET, while Germany plays Sweden at 12:30 p.m. ET in a doubleheader. The Americans and French are still the favorites to win it all at even money and 5-1, respectively, in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds, but we know one of them will fall on Friday. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup picks and bracket predictions, see what European football expert David Sumpter's Soccerbot model says will happen.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game.



The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off an impressive round of 16 performance in which it called Sweden upsetting Canada, USA beating Spain and the Netherlands' dramatic win over Japan in regulation.



One surprise: the model says Team USA (+130) escapes a scare from France (+230) as the narrowest favorite of the quarterfinal round.

The Americans entered the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as the favorites to win their second consecutive and fourth overall title. However, a tough draw left them with the unenviable prospect of facing host France in the quarterfinals.

After dominating the group stage by outscoring opponents 18-0 and beating 2016 Olympic runner-ups Sweden soundly 2-0, the USWNT didn't look as sharp against Spain in the round of 16. It took two Megan Rapinoe penalties to down the Spanish 2-1, with the final penalty awarded on a controversial VAR decision.

However, legendary striker Carli Lloyd has primarily come off the bench in this tournament with Alex Morgan starting up top, but she has still managed to make an enormous impact with three goals. Look for the USWNT to attack France relentlessly as they did against Sweden and for Tobin Heath's incredible feet on the wing to create enough scoring chances to win.

