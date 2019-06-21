2019 Women's World Cup Bracket Challenge: Surprising upset picks from proven model

The 2019 Women's World Cup enters the knockout phase beginning on Saturday, and the single-elimination format makes it a tournament conducive to shocking upsets, just like March Madness. With one 90-minute match that could eventually be decided by a shootout, filling out your 2019 Women's World Cup brackets could be a daunting task. Following their 2015 Women's World Cup title, the USWNT has looked dominant in the early going, outscoring opponents 18-0 in three group-stage matchups. Team USA is the favorite to win it all at even money in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds, but it's on a collision-course with France, who's playing the tournament on its home soil, in the quarterfinals. Before you make your 2019 Women's World Cup bracket picks, see what European football expert David Sumpter's Soccerbot model predicts will happen.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model has crushed its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit already to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and was all over the Netherlands' victory over Canada, Brazil beating Italy, Germany outlasting Spain, USA topping Sweden and Australia's dramatic comeback win over Brazil.

Now the Soccerbot, which analyzed every group stage and potential matchup moving forward, has locked in its 2019 World Cup picks for the knockout rounds.

One surprise: the model says that Canada, the No. 5 team in the world entering the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, fails to make it out of the Round of 16. The Canadians lose as +145 favorites to Sweden (+230).

Canada put up clean sheets in wins over Cameroon and New Zealand, but struggled in a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands that gave the Dutch the top spot in Group E. The Netherlands showed more quality in the final third in that match, scoring on both of their shots on target and earning the win despite taking fewer shots and trailing in possession time.

The Canadians are hoping to earn a medal for all-time leading scorer Christine Sinclair, who has a staggering 181 international goals in 283 appearances. However, the model predicts that the 36-year-old, a seven-time FIFA World Player of the Year, sees an early exit in the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup bracket 2019.

Another shocker: the Netherlands, which entered the knockout stage with the fifth-best odds to win it all at 14-1, gets stunned in the quarterfinals. The model predicts they match up with China after beating Italy, and the Chinese score another upset to reach the semifinals.

The Netherlands won Group E by taking all nine points with a 2-1 win over Canada in their its match. However, eighth-ranked China has been defensively solid, beating South Africa 1-0, drawing 0-0 against Spain and allowing just one goal in a 1-0 loss to perennial powerhouse Germany.

Sumpter's optimal bracket has also identified its 2019 Women's World Cup champion. Nailing this pick is the key to winning your Women's World Cup bracket pool and walking away with a huge payday.

So what is the optimal bracket for the Women's World Cup Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you should be all over in your 2019 Women's World Cup brackets, and which upsets could be the key to victory, all from the model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.