2019 Women's World Cup: Ex-Canada players rip USWNT for 'disgraceful' celebrations; Rapinoe responds

The U.S. sent shockwaves through the Women's World Cup on Tuesday by blowing Thailand out of the water with a 13-0 victory, the most lopsided World Cup score -- men's or women's -- in tournament history.

But the way they went about the historic performance has rubbed some people the wrong way.

Taylor Twellman, formerly of the U.S. men's national team, which has not scored a dozen total World Cup goals in almost two decades, said during the Americans' big win that late-game celebrations by the women left "a sour taste" in his mouth.

A trio of former Canadian women's national team players have since echoed those thoughts, appearing on TSN to scold the USWNT for its "disgraceful" behavior. Megan Rapinoe has been singled out for hyping up the team's ninth goal of the blowout.

Canada was not impressed by the USWNT today. Clare Rustad, Kaylyn Kyle, and Diana Matheson rip Rapinoe and Morgan for what they call "classless behavior".

"I understand there's a goal differential race in this tournament, I understand they're nervous from drawing Sweden later in the tournament," said Clare Rustad, who had 45 caps with Canada and represented the country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "But this was disgraceful from the United States. I would've hoped they could've won with humility and grace, but celebrating goals eight, nine, 10, the way they were doing, was really unnecessary."

Former Canadian midfielder Kaylyn Kyle agreed with Rustad and Diana Matheson, who shared similar thoughts.

"I'm all about passion," she said. "And I think, as a Canadian, we would just never, ever think of doing something like that. For me, it's disrespectful, it's disgraceful. Hats off to Thailand for holding their heads high... I'd love to be there to hug them all."

Rapinoe, for one, has suggested the Americans aren't ashamed about their celebrations during the 13-0 rout.

"I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night." Megan Rapinoe responds to the world's reaction to the USWNT's 13-0 win

"Honestly, if anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador, they can come at us," she told Fox. "I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night. We've been pretty pent up, as well. We've had kind of a heavy lead-up, obviously everything off the field ... So, if our crime is joy, then we'll take that."