2019 Women's World Cup final: USWNT vs. Netherlands in Spanish, live stream, TV channel, 4K, watch online
Here's how to watch the game in English or Spanish
The United States women's national team will play in the 2019 Women's World Cup final when it faces the Netherlands on Sunday to close out the tournament. The U.S. is coming off a 2-1 win over England in the semifinals without Megan Rapinoe, making the final for the third straight time. The Netherlands will play in their first World Cup final, having beaten Sweden 1-0 in extra time. The Dutch enter the game with a day's less of rest and having played 30 minutes more in their semifinal win.
Sunday's match will be broadcast in the United States in both English and Spanish live from Lyon. Kick off is set for 11 a.m. ET., an earlier kickoff than in the semifinals.
Here's how you can watch the match in Spanish or English, as well as how to stream for free:
USA vs. Netherlands in Spanish or English
- When: Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. ET
- TV channel: Telemundo (Spanish) and Fox (English)
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Fubo will also be offering the game in 4K in English, but you must have a compatible television and streaming device, as well as a strong internet signal.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
England vs. Sweden preview
The two European teams battle for third place
-
World Cup final: Five things to know
Here's what to know about Sunday's big game
-
England vs. Sweden WWC DFS lineups
DFS millionaire Mike McClure shares his top Women's World Cup DFS lineups for FanDuel and...
-
Rapinoe hoping to go in World Cup final
Rapinoe was held out of Tuesday's semifinal with a hamstring issue
-
Why Netherlands will win World Cup
This is a team of destiny on the verge of a huge upset
-
Why USWNT will win World Cup final
The U.S. is going for its fourth title