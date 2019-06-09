2019 Women's World Cup goal tracker: Brazil's Cristiane jumps France's Wendie Renard for lead

Just three days into the 2019 Women's World Cup, there have already been four players who have scored multiple goals in the competition. Wendie Renard of France got things going with two goals on Friday, and as of Sunday morning she was co-top scorer with Barbara Bonansea of Italy and Jennifer Hermoso of Spain. But there is now a near goal leader. Cristiane of Brazil scored all three goals in the 3-0 win over Jamaica to move into first on the goal scoring chart:

Here are the top scorers of the tournament so far:

3 goals: Cristiane, Brazil

She's Brazil's second all-time leading goal scorer and came up big against Jamaica. Cristiane became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat trick at 34 years old with some fine finishing. Here are the match highlights:

Cristiane became the oldest player to score a hat trick in #FIFAWWC history as Brazil spoiled Jamaica's debut.



All the highlights in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BFVv5CIkJx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 9, 2019

2 goals: Wendie Renard, France; Jennifer Hermoso, Spain; Barbara Bonansea, Italy.

The French defender, Renard, is the tallest player in the tournament and on Friday's opening match, she capitalized on her height and leaping skills to head home two goals for Les Bleus.

RENARD MAKES IT TWO!



The tallest player at the #FIFAWWC rises above everyone to double the lead for France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NyG5GIpVlh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

Hermoso of Atletico Madrid had two goals for Spain in the 3-1 win over South Africa, both coming from a penalty kick, while Bonansea helped Italy to their first World Cup win in 20 years, getting a 95th-minute winner to beat Australia.

11 different players have scored one goal, and Osinachi Ohala of Nigeria scored an own goal.