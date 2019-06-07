2019 Women's World Cup goals: France star Le Sommer scores first of the tournament vs. South Korea

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on Friday -- stream the entire tournament in crystal clear 4K via fuboTV (Try for free) -- and it didn't take long for the first goal to arrive. France, the hosts of the tournament, taking on South Korea in Group A, got the opening goal from their star Eugenie Le Sommer just nine minutes in with a lovely finish inside the box. She made a diagonal run and put pace behind it to make it 1-0. Take a look:

2019 Women's World Cup goalscorers

1 goal: Eugenie Le Sommer, France; Wendie Renard, France

THERE IT IS!



The stars get it done for France as Eugenie Le Sommer scores the first goal of the #FIFAWWC on the assist from Amandine Henry. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UYKy7fgp7Z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

RENARD MAKES IT TWO!



The tallest player at the #FIFAWWC rises above everyone to double the lead for France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NyG5GIpVlh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019