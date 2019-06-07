2019 Women's World Cup goals: France star Le Sommer scores first of the tournament vs. South Korea
French star forward Eugenie Le Sommer got her country off on the right foot
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on Friday -- stream the entire tournament in crystal clear 4K via fuboTV (Try for free) -- and it didn't take long for the first goal to arrive. France, the hosts of the tournament, taking on South Korea in Group A, got the opening goal from their star Eugenie Le Sommer just nine minutes in with a lovely finish inside the box. She made a diagonal run and put pace behind it to make it 1-0. Take a look:
2019 Women's World Cup goalscorers
1 goal: Eugenie Le Sommer, France; Wendie Renard, France
